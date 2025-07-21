Crown seeks 7-year sentence for Tamara Lich, 8 years for Chris Barber over peaceful protest that coincided with drop in Ottawa crime

Ottawa Crown prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for Tamara Lich and an eight-year sentence for her co-accused Chris Barber over their roles in organizing the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy—despite acknowledging the protest was peaceful and largely non-violent.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, in Ottawa. The Crown alleges the protest amounted to “mass mischief” and an “attack on essential values of democracy,” arguing the demonstration’s impact justifies lengthy prison terms. But the move reeks of political retribution, particularly given the lack of criminal history of the pair.

JUST IN



Chris Barber’s lawyer has informed us that the Crown is now officially seeking an 8-year prison sentence for Mr. Barber’s peaceful involvement in the 2022 Freedom Convoy.



A sentencing hearing for @ChrisBarber1975 is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the… pic.twitter.com/Wktvvsm17q — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) July 21, 2025

While the city’s downtown core was occupied for three weeks, and trucks disrupted traffic, the protest remained non-violent, with no allegations of assaults, riots, or property damage. In fact, police data from the time shows reported crime decreased during the convoy, and the only violence recorded was that of police against the largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history.

The Crown is asking for:

7 years for Lich on a single mischief conviction

7 years plus 1 additional year for Barber, who was also convicted of counselling others to disobey a court order

A forfeiture order for Barber’s truck, known as “Big Red”

Despite the protest’s peaceful nature, the Crown argues that the symbolism of occupying Wellington Street near Parliament Hill justifies treating the event as a serious criminal matter. Victim impact statements from residents, hotels, and businesses allege noise disturbances and revenue loss.

Late yesterday afternoon I received a copy of the Crown’s materials for our upcoming sentencing hearing and can confirm they are seeking a seven year prison sentence for me and an additional year for Chris. pic.twitter.com/9HI0QtJAXH — Tamara Lich 🇨🇦 (@LichTamara) July 21, 2025

Defence lawyers are expected to challenge the proposed sentences as excessive and politically motivated, highlighting that both Lich and Barber consistently called for calm and lawful protest throughout the demonstration.

Rebel News will provide full coverage from the courtroom on July 23. Barber is represented by lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Lich is being represented by The Democracy Fund.