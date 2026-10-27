Regina spending 14.8% more per resident than in 2020. For what?

Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Prairie director Gage Haubrich says Regina “has to explain” its spending, after the group’s new municipal report put the city at $3,011 per resident in 2024, up from $2,623 in 2020, 620 CKRM reported.

That is $388 more per resident, about 14.8%, in four years, by the CTF’s count.

Saskatoon, by the same report, went from about $3,114 to $3,254, up about 4.5% depending on the outlet.

Regina’s per-resident spending grew more than three times as fast, and the 620 CKRM report has no response from the City of Regina.

Saskatoon’s chief financial officer, Clae Hack, called the comparison “not an apples-to-apples comparison,” and said the CTF’s information was presented out of context, noting that per-head totals include utilities, land development, golf courses, TCU Place and SaskTel Centre.

But that is a question for Regina to answer, not to wave away.

Now look at Regina’s executive committee this week. The Regina Public Library asked for a 3.99% operating increase, about 82 cents a month for the average household, plus an 11% increase dedicated to saving for a new central library, about $2.27 a month, with a build hoped for in 10 years.

The library’s executive director for finance and strategy, Curtis Smith, explained the savings plan: “We haven’t been spending money on it because we thought we were moving.”

Coun. Mark Burton called the central library increase “problematic during this time, when we are struggling with inflation.” Coun. Sarah Turnbull said “we’re not in the era of the catalyst projects anymore.”

At the same meeting, the committee voted 6-5 to reject a $400,000 transportation study and strategy for downtown, with a report not due until 2028. Mayor Chad Bachynski suggested pausing on it.

A study that reports in 2028 was too much for six of 11. The library’s decade of levies goes to budget deliberations the week of December 7.

The request came from the library board, whose chair, Marj Gavigan, spoke to the committee.

“We will need to see a renewal of that space,” Bachynski said, and asked for a report on what the library could save over time.