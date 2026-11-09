Cuban police grab journalist Yoani Sánchez off a Havana street and hold her for nine hours

Cuban State Security held Yoani Sánchez, the director of the independent news site 14ymedio, for nine hours on November 5, her outlet reports, after agents put her into a patrol car as she walked to a market near her home in Havana's Nuevo Vedado district. By her own account, relayed by 14ymedio, she was accused of “propaganda contra el orden constitucional” — propaganda against the constitutional order.

She was taken at about 9:30 a.m. About ten minutes after leaving home she sent a four-word message, according to 14ymedio: “Me secuestró la policía” — “the police kidnapped me.” An unnamed witness, quoted by journalist Mario J. Pentón and relayed by Infobae, said she was thrown into the patrol car, “screaming at the top of her lungs that she was being kidnapped.”

She was released the same day. By the next morning she reported a new operation. “There is a political police operation in the lobby of my building to stop me leaving home this Friday,” she wrote on November 6.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calls her detention part of a broader crackdown on independent journalists, and names two others detained earlier the same week. Adelth Bonne Gamboa of CubaNet was detained on November 2, fined 3,000 pesos and had his laptop, phone and camera seized, according to Infobae.

Camila Acosta, who reports for Spain's ABC, was handcuffed on November 3 and spent an afternoon in a cell at a Playa police station, Infobae reports. Infobae adds that Henry Constantín of La Hora de Cuba has been held since September 16 on a charge of disobedience.

Juan Pablo Segura of the United States State Department called Sánchez's detention part of a sustained campaign by the regime “to crush the independent press,” 14ymedio reports.