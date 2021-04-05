Cycling from Toronto to Ottawa to raise awareness for children suffering under COVID restrictions

Meet Craig Marshall-Western of Bradford, Ont. This refrigeration engineer recently hit the boiling point when it comes to those political protocols and bureaucratic beatdowns that continue to clamp down on normalcy in the name of COVID “safety” — especially when it comes to children being forced to give up their activities and wear masks, even though we know from the data that children are virtually invulnerable to the Wuhan virus.

That’s why Craig recently saddled up and pedalled away via bicycle from Queen’s Park in Toronto, his final destination being Ottawa. The ostensible reason: to raise awareness of the mental suffering children are enduring during the pandemic, thanks to the many regulations that prevent kids from being, well, kids…

Depression is something that is very personal for Craig. He says he has suffered from depression for most of his life. And when his mother was in her thirties, she took her own life.

He also believes the so-called cure is worse than the curse when it comes to the Wuhan virus, given that the economic lockdowns are causing more unwanted misery.

“People are losing their businesses and the kids suffer,” he says, noting he has a 19-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

Indeed, recently the Canadian Mental Health Association noted that an astonishing 10 per cent of Canadians have experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings during the pandemic. To put that number in perspective, this statistic tends to be around 2.5 per cent in a non-pandemic year.

Craig says he plans on riding an average of 70 kilometres per day, meaning it will likely take him about six days to reach Parliament Hill.

If you would like to support Craig in this endeavour, he can be contacted at [email protected].