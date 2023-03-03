Daily Wire co-founder launches alternative chocolate brand after Hershey’s trans backlash

Hershey’s has caused outrage among its customers after introducing a biological male who identifies as a woman as one of the faces of its “SHE” bar.

As reported by Rebel News on Thursday, transgender advocate Fae Johnstone appeared in a social media ad for Hershey’s on the first day of Women’s History Month, praising the women who are “changing how we see the future.”

The move has been criticized by The Daily Wire's co-founder Jeremy Boreing, who is known for offering alternatives to companies that he perceives as being “woke” and insulting their customers, including men’s hygiene company Harry’s Razors.

After the Hershey’s ad aired, Boreing received numerous requests via Twitter to create a new chocolate brand, and he decided to take on the challenge.

“Fine, I’ll do it,” he tweeted on Friday. “Introducing Jeremy’s Chocolate. Yes, it’s real. We have two kinds: HeHim and SheHer. One of them has nuts. If you need me to tell you which one, keep buying Hersheys.”

Stop giving your money to woke chocolate companies that hate you.



Social media users were quick to react to Hershey’s ad, with hashtags such as #HersheysHatesWomen and #BoycottHersheys trending on Twitter. Boreing’s new chocolate brand has been welcomed by those who feel let down by Hershey’s.

Boreing said:

Thanks to Jeremy’s Chocolate, you can stop eating chocolate that hates you. Harry’s Razors hates you; Disney hates you; and now Hershey’s hates you. As long as corporations and institutions across America continue to alienate half the country, The Daily Wire will continue building alternatives. Stop giving your money to woke chocolate companies that hate you.

Boreing has previously taken on companies such as Gillette and Disney, offering alternative products to those who feel insulted by the firms’ marketing campaigns. His latest venture is part of a wider trend of consumers looking for alternative brands that align with their values and beliefs.