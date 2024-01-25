Matt Walsh showcases David Menzies' coverage of 50-year-old man swimming against teenage girls

E-transfer (Canada):

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire discussed David Menzies' reporting about 50-year-old transgender professor and swimmer Nicholas Cepeda in a recent episode of The Matt Walsh Show.

Cepeda is a professor at York University and has recently been criticized for competing in a swimming competition against girls as young as 13 years old.

Not only has Cepeda competed against young girls in the pool, but he was also seen by Rebel News reporter David Menzies entering the women's changeroom to suit up.

“This is a sick, sick man and the parents and the league and Canada are allowing it.” Megyn Kelly weighs in on a recent Rebel News report of a 50-year-old man swimming and changing with young girls.



See the shocking story: https://t.co/Vpg2SgOpvW pic.twitter.com/MwvQCDDMlQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 14, 2023

Speaking about Cepeda, Walsh said, "After somehow coming in sixth place swimming against teen girls, this 50-year-old man scampers away into the night."

"And once again as we see so often, he pretends to be the victim at the end there. Just like the officials in the swim centre, he knows that he's doing something that has no reasonable explanation. At least it has no explanation that he would ever want to say out loud. So instead he offers no explanation and he just runs away," he added.

Mothers of young swimmers were present in the spectators' gallery. When reporter David Menzies asked if they had concerns about a mature male showering with their daughters, they remained silent and then left abruptly.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/Vpg2SgOpvW pic.twitter.com/AwMnkuU9Dc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2023

Walsh went on to say, "Now you have to wonder. You have to wonder a lot of things, but the first thing is where are the parents? All the girls swimming in the East Bayfield Community Centre have parents presumably, what exactly are they doing through all this?"

To see all of Menzies' reporting on Cepeda, visit TransMadness.com.