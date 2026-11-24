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Dallas Brodie took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver with a simple message: tell the truth and you have nothing to fear.

The One BC leader and former MLA spoke about her time in Victoria and about the Kamloops "215" claim, which she argues is the biggest lie in Canadian history.

She called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to order the Kamloops site excavated, and she urged the audience to refuse to take part in land acknowledgements. Brodie also said One BC is winding down its legislative office but is not going away, with her Rose Garden podcast returning and an AGM planned for next June.

The full speech is available now to RebelNews+ members.

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Watch a teaser from Dallas Brodie's full speech: