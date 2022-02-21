Dan BLAMES low vaccination for FORCING Victorian kids to keep on masks

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has come under fire again after his relaxed Covid-19 mask requirements for the state still required some kids to be masked at school.

Primary school students in grades three to six are still required to wear a mask with Andrews citing low vaccination rates for that age group as being the reason behind the rule.

Some parents took to social media today to express their disappointment with the decision, some who felt that it was unfair to 'punish' young kids while allowing others to go maskless.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt welcomed the changes to mask rules but said there was “more to be done” to “allow people to return to their lives and the normal freedoms as quickly and safely as possible”.

Primary school kids years 3 and above still require masks as rules ease.



That’s the age group LEAST at danger from Covid.



Most can’t even wear it properly.



But science. https://t.co/KrQeXpXRA4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 21, 2022

Indoor mask-wearing and work-from-home health orders are about to end in Victoria after the state saw a dramatic decline in hospitalisations.

The waning Omicron wave has prompted the Victorian Health Minister, Martin Foley, to revise the state’s Covid health advice.

As a result, Victoria is set to discontinue its work-from-home health advice this Friday at midnight. As part of the dramatic change to Covid orders, masks will also be dropped from almost all indoor settings. In a relief for the workforce, masks will no longer be required inside offices.

Face masks will still be mandated to travel on public transport, ride-shares (including Ubers and taxis), anywhere connected to an airport, and in all health facilities including hospitals, surgeries, and Aged Care facilities.

While masks will not be required for office workers, hospitality and retail staff involved in public-facing roles will still be forced to wear them.

Victoria has no plans to drop its harsh vaccine passport system which bars most unvaccinated Victorians from work, social, and business settings with the definition of ‘fully-vaccinated’ changing from two to three doses earlier this month.