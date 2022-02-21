Dan BLAMES low vaccination for FORCING Victorian kids to keep on masks

Premier Daniel Andrews reveals masks to be scrapped in most indoor settings but not for students in year 3 or above at primary school

  • By Rebel News
  • February 21, 2022
  • News
Dan BLAMES low vaccination for FORCING Victorian kids to keep on masks
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews
Remove Ads

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has come under fire again after his relaxed Covid-19 mask requirements for the state still required some kids to be masked at school.

Primary school students in grades three to six are still required to wear a mask with Andrews citing low vaccination rates for that age group as being the reason behind the rule.

Some parents took to social media today to express their disappointment with the decision, some who felt that it was unfair to 'punish' young kids while allowing others to go maskless.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt welcomed the changes to mask rules but said there was “more to be done” to “allow people to return to their lives and the normal freedoms as quickly and safely as possible”.

Indoor mask-wearing and work-from-home health orders are about to end in Victoria after the state saw a dramatic decline in hospitalisations.

The waning Omicron wave has prompted the Victorian Health Minister, Martin Foley, to revise the state’s Covid health advice.

As a result, Victoria is set to discontinue its work-from-home health advice this Friday at midnight. As part of the dramatic change to Covid orders, masks will also be dropped from almost all indoor settings. In a relief for the workforce, masks will no longer be required inside offices.

Face masks will still be mandated to travel on public transport, ride-shares (including Ubers and taxis), anywhere connected to an airport, and in all health facilities including hospitals, surgeries, and Aged Care facilities.

While masks will not be required for office workers, hospitality and retail staff involved in public-facing roles will still be forced to wear them.

Victoria has no plans to drop its harsh vaccine passport system which bars most unvaccinated Victorians from work, social, and business settings with the definition of ‘fully-vaccinated’ changing from two to three doses earlier this month.

Australia COVID Vaccines COVID Passports news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store sidebar redirect

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.