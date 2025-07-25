Danielle Smith and Doug Ford join call to save B.C. ostriches facing cull order

On Thursday's live stream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini reacted to news that Danielle Smith and Doug Ford are throwing their support behind the ostriches set to be culled at BC Ostrich Farms, in Edgewood, B.C.

“Maybe we have to think about different ways to do animal husbandry and animal safety,” Smith said while speaking to reporters. "Why not try a different approach?"

The Alberta premier went on to say that she has asked her minister of agriculture to look into what the province would do differently. “You can see that this case has really taken on a lot of public sentiment behind it and if we can find a better way than doing mass culls in any situation like this, I think it’s probably worth it to find a better way to do it,” she added.

OSTRICH FARM NEW:



Premiers Danielle Smith & Doug Ford join pushback against Canada’s food inspection agency’s plan to cull 400 healthy B.C. ostriches.

Full Story:https://t.co/OquV1cmvQA pic.twitter.com/vI328NLb91 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 23, 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also expressed his support for the ostriches, saying he's an "animal lover".

“I’ve talked to John many times about these ostriches. I’m an animal lover, full disclosure, and I want to do everything I can to help him. I think he had a plan to bring them down to Florida as well to a sanctuary down there,” he said. “He’s a good man. He cares for animals. And he puts his money where his mouth is.”

Ford was reportedly speaking about U.S.-based businessman John Catsimatidis who, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz, offered to re-locate the ostriches to avoid the cull.

Drea explained that the flock has been healthy for over 180 days after several previously tested positive for avian flu using a potentially flawed PCR test.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is still hellbent on killing them, even though, now they've recovered from the avian flu of course, but they are set up and already engaged in prime research when it comes to therapeutics using the antibodies from the eggs to fight the very viruses like COVID-19 and now the avian flu, that the government wants us to be so scared about," she said.

The farm's owners are currently engaged in a legal battle with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to save their flock of 400 birds.