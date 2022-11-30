Danielle Smith gives an answer on the Alberta woman denied a life-saving procedure due to her vaccination status
'I've been pretty clear, we do not want to see discrimination against anybody on the basis of their booster status or their vaccination status,' said Premier Smith, answering a question from Rebel Reporter, Selene Galas.
Earlier this week at Alberta's legislature building in Edmonton, Premier Danielle Smith gave her speech on the throne, where she presented Albertans with her plan to enact the Alberta sovereignty Act.
Coming into play, Smith is delegated to her ministers, the power to review Federal policies, and legislation for federal "outreach."
That shouldn't be a difficult task, certainly her Ministers will have their hands full in preparation for the legislature session early next spring, where her administers will work to pass resolutions and legal challenges.
After her speech, a question portion was allotted to media, here is Premier Smiths answer:
WATCH: Danielle Smith answers Rebel reporter (@Selenecxliv) on an update on the Alberta woman denied a life-saving organ transplant because of her vaccination status.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 30, 2022
