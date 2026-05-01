Danielle Smith highlights Alberta as 'reliable' alternative for energy needs amid global energy crisis

Speaking at Chatham House in London, UK, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta is well-positioned to help meet growing global energy demand, held back by limited infrastructure, especially pipelines, rather than a lack of resources. Still, she struck an optimistic tone about the province’s future.

“Our energy industry is mature, with incredibly secure and resilient supply chains and growing connections to overseas markets,” said Smith.

Of the memorandum of understanding recently signed by the federal government, she added, “It is a huge win for the world. With more outlets for our energy, the result will be less dependence on dictators and less choke points for oil and gas. Plus, every last drop is produced in line with the highest environmental and labour standards… So you do have a safe, secure, and reliable partner that you can count on for decades to come.”

LIVE from the Chatham House in London, UK￼ 🇬🇧 to discuss energy security, global partnerships, and Alberta’s role as a reliable supplier. https://t.co/Wchtl6QH9y — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) April 30, 2026

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were skeptical of Smith’s praise for the memorandum, noting that little progress has been made since it was signed, and expressed frustration at her environmental pitch.

“Nobody cares about emissions when you can’t afford to put fuel in your car,” said Sheila. “Nobody cares about carbon emissions, really, anyway.”

She went on: “The MOU actually ends up being a hindrance to having a private sector company come in and do this, because of the emissions targets that are built into it.”