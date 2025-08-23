Danielle Smith: 'If you don't want to get… beat up, don't break into people's houses'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently commented on the case of the Lindsay, Ont., man charged with assault after defending his home against a nighttime intruder.

“Well, if you don’t want to get shot or beat up, don’t break into people’s houses,” she said, garnering applause. “Pretty straightforward.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie were joined by Elev8 podcast host Josh Udall and Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet to discuss Premier Smith’s remarks.