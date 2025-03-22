Danielle Smith: Next Prime Minister must act on Alberta's demands to avoid 'national unity crisis'

On Friday's livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Mark Carney's visit to Alberta, including his meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Danielle Smith posted to X about the discussions that took place, indicating that she took a strong stand for Alberta's interests and sovereignty in her meeting with the Prime Minister, which, she made clear, took place "at his request."

"I made it clear that Albertans will no longer tolerate the way we’ve been treated by the federal Liberals over the past 10 years," she wrote. "I provided a specific list of demands the next Prime Minister, regardless of who that is, must address within the first six months of their term to avoid an unprecedented national unity crisis."

Meanwhile, Carney's intimation of the event left much to be desired, mentioning few to none of the items on the Premier's specific list of demands. "My government is focused on working with provinces and territories, Indigenous peoples, businesses, and labour to build the future with millions of new homes, new energy corridors, new trade routes with reliable partners, and one Canadian economy," he noted.

All of this comes after Carney's Europe visit, a costly — and jet fuel expensive — venture that has yielded net zero benefits for Canadians here at home.

"He could have went over there and said, 'Hey, we're trying to sell you a bunch of liquefied natural gas. Would you take it?' He came home with nothing," commented Sheila. "It's not the best look to go there and just do, like, a, 'Hey, it's me, Mark! I'm back and I'm better than ever!' and actually have nothing to show for it when we have real, burning trade issues with the Americans and China."