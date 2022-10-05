Danielle Smith’s Alberta Sovereignty Act takes centre stage as UCP leadership election looms

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the significance of the United Conservative Party leadership election and how Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act has created intrigue from supporters and detractors.

As stated by Ezra, "There's been a lot of focus other than on the province of Alberta which is not normal. Alberta really has an oversized place in the national discussion because it's economically so strong, its oil and gas and prairie freedom. It's always been at odds with the Ottawa mentality."

Ezra went on to say, "Danielle Smith, who is looking likely to win the UCP leadership, I believe that she will make Alberta the lightning rod of confederation yet again. She has proposed a sovereignty act. The details are not yet written but it would allow Alberta to opt out of federal decisions it simply doesn't like. That sounds chaotic or outrageous but of course provinces do it all the time."

