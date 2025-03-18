Danielle Smith talks U.S. trade tensions, energy politics and PM Carney

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined the show for a wide-ranging discussion on increasing trade tensions, Mark Carney's record, and how Alberta's oilsands can be used to create a 'win-win' situation for Canada and the U.S.

As President Trump previously imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, Ezra asked the premier what her message would be to the president and his team to change their viewpoints on Alberta's oil.

"I think we've had some success," said Smith. "I mean the argument that I've made is that they already do get a deal on Canadian oil."

"They buy it at a discount, they're able to upgrade it, create great American jobs and great American products, and then Canada buys those products back in greater numbers than anyone else in the world. We're also the U.S.' greatest customer," she added.

Ezra also asked the premier how her conversations with the U.S. government have been going amid increasing trade tensions.

"I would say that what I observed was that there are a lot of people around the U.S. president who are very reasonable, very accessible, and don't want tariffs, they're actually kind of on our side in understanding the important relationship that Canada and the U.S. enjoy," Smith explained.

Alberta's premier also took aim at Prime Minister Mark Carney for harming Alberta from behind the scenes as Trudeau's economic advisor for years.

"Make no mistake, Mark Carney has been in the background for the last 10 years advising this government on net-zero power regs, net-zero emissions targets, whether it's for autos, for houses, for emissions caps, methane caps, and so I haven't really seen much to give the indication that he's going to repeal all the terrible laws that targeted Alberta over the last 10 years."