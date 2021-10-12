Daughter of parent arrested at Virginia school board meeting allegedly raped prior to incident

Reuters

Loudon County School Board in Virginia had Scott Smith arrested at a school board meeting after attendees voiced their opposition to a policy on transgender students, which allowed any student who identified as transgender or “non-binary” to use bathrooms of the sex they identify with.

What many did not know was that in the weeks prior to Smith’s arrest on May 28, the boy who allegedly wore girls’ clothes entered a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, where he allegedly raped Smith’s 9th-grade daughter.

The Daily Wire spoke to Smith’s attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster, who said that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio. The attorney said it was related to an incident that happened that day, at that school.

Smith, became a poster child for parents who are attempting to fight against school boards for enacting extreme social justice policies, such as teaching Critical Race Theory in classrooms and for requiring schools to allow any student who identifies as trans or non-binary into girls’ bathrooms.

The National School Boards Association has suggested that parent activism against school administrators and school board members could be a form of “domestic terrorism.”

As shown in footage captured by the Daily Caller, parents who were protesting against Critical Race Theory and transgender policy were arrested after the school board meeting declared their attendance to be unlawful. Smith was among those who were arrested.

On May 28, Smith was called to the school whereupon he was told what had happened to his daughter. The school, he said, wanted to handle the incident in-house without approaching law enforcement. Smith made a scene, prompting deputies from the sheriff's office to respond to a call from the school to arrest Smith.

Although Smith was not arrested, he was dumbfounded by the school’s actions.

“I went nuts. I called the principal a p—-. Six cop cars showed up like a f—ing SWAT team,” Smith told the Daily Wire. “Thank God that I drew enough attention to it, without getting arrested, that we got an escort to the hospital and they administered a rape kit that night.”

The exams confirmed what had happened to Smith’s daughter, Smith’s lawyer said.

Due to the nature of the crime, and of the suspect, records for the case remain sealed. However, a public records request confirms that a report with the offences matches the date and location.

The Daily Wire details how, on the day of the incident, the school principal sent out an email to the families of Stonebridge to claim nothing jeopardizing students’ safety had occurred. Instead, the letter paints Smith, who is not named, as an unhinged intruder at the high school.

It reads:

Good evening Stone Bridge families this [sic] is Stone Bridge Principal Tim Flynn. There was an incident in the main office area today that required the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch deputies to Stone Bridge. The incident was confined to the main office and the entrance area to the school. There was no threat to the safety of the student body. The incident was witnessed by a small number of students who were meeting with staff adjacent to the main office. Counseling services and the services of our Unified Mental Health Team are available for any student who may need to talk about today’s incident. Students might have noticed Sheriff’s Office personnel on campus and I wanted to let you know that something out of the ordinary happened at school today. The safety of our students and staff is the top priority of Loudoun County Public Schools.

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Smith’s lawyer, Lancaster, said she accompanied his daughter to meetings with prosecutors, where the suspect made self-incriminating statements. The prosecutors are expecting a conviction for the suspect, likely in the form of a plea deal to a charge of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Despite the incident, the Loudon County School Board held a meeting that proposed expanding special protections to students who identify as transgender.

“My wife and I are gay- and lesbian-friendly,” Smith said. “We’re not into this children transgender stuff. The person that attacked our daughter is apparently bisexual and occasionally wears dresses because he likes them. So this kid is technically not what the school board was fighting about. The point is kids are using it as an advantage to get into the bathrooms.”

School board members claimed that concerns over the safety of girls were the product of paranoia and bigotry, and downplayed claims that girls are at risk of assault in bathrooms and locker rooms.

School board superintendent Scott Ziegler said, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

Ziegler then went into a spiel about how concerns did not square with the data, and that transgender students were not more likely to assault “cisgender” students. He claimed that regardless of however the students identified, if a crime or violation occurred it would be investigated and dealt with.

“I think it’s important to keep our perspective on this, we’ve heard it several times tonight from our public speakers but the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist,” said Ziegler.

What followed, as detailed by the Daily Wire, was a lot of back and forth between irate parents, indignant school board members, and teachers who downplayed the issue, dismissing the parents as transphobic bigots.

In the chaos, Smith called a female participant in the group a “b-tch.”

The woman, Jackie Schworm, had made herself a fixture at school board meetings for being an anti-racist crusader, who went out of her way to dox parents who disagreed with school policies. Schworm had apparently sought out Smith and his wife Jess to berate them for being on the wrong side.

According to Smith, Schworm threatened Smith and said she was going to ruin his business on social media. Schworm was wearing a shirt with the name of his plumbing company.

Smith’s outburst prompted a police officer to pull on Smith’s arm, which led to a physical altercation, whereupon Smith was pounced on by other officers who bloodied his lip. Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and later branded a domestic terrorist by the school board.

Smith’s daughter’s case is just one of two sexual assaults that occurred in the school district.

Another case, which occurred on the afternoon of October 6, apparently involved the same 15-year-old suspect who had allegedly raped Smith’s daughter. The two suspects shared the same name, according to an official who spoke to the Daily Wire.

“A teenager from Ashburn has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student at Broad Run High School. The investigation determined on the afternoon of October 6, the 15-year-old suspect forced the victim into an empty classroom where he held her against her will and inappropriately touched her,” read a notice from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Loudon County is clearly facing a crisis it refuses to acknowledge. Two girls have been sexually assaulted in school by the same person, but the only person to be convicted is the father of one of the victims. What’s worse, is that Smith says his daughter, despite everything she has gone through, has adopted increasingly strong progressive views over the same period of time.