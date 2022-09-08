Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock shoot down Will Smith's 'hostage' apology video

AP Photo/File

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock condemned Will Smith’s apology video while performing together in Britain, following the actor’s assault on Rock at the Oscar awards.

“F*ck your hostage video,” Rock said in a portion of his standup routine, referring to the apology Smith released following the incident, the Daily Wire reported.

“Yes, that sh*t hurt,” said Rock. “He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Merryweather.”

Chappelle, who was also present at the show, described the video as “some scary sh*t.”

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” Chappelle said, noting that the actor grew up in West Philly, a neighborhood known for its rough and tumble reputation.

“The ten minutes before he was about to get the biggest reward, he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

Earlier in September, Chappelle asked Rock at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena if the slap hurt, to which he replied, “God damn right.”

“The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” he continued. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said. “Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Earlier in the summer, Smith released an almost six-minute video apologizing to Rock for the attack. The video, which featured Smith seated in his home answering questions from his fans. Smith expressed remorse for the March 27 attack that likely had ramifications for his career.

“It’s been a minute …,” text on the video began. “Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work.”

Smith said that he was “fogged out” at the point where he committed the attack, stating that his memory of the incident was “all fuzzy.”