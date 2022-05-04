Dave Chappelle attacked onstage by armed man while performing at L.A. show

AP Photo/David Richard, File

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage Tuesday night by a man reportedly armed with a replica firearm and a knife.

While the comedian did not suffer any physical harm from the attack, he later joked that his attacker was a “trans man” who rushed the stage.

“I don’t know if that was part of the show or… I grabbed the back of that [n-word’s] head, his hair was spongy, absorbent,” Chappelle joked. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a [n-word] backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Fellow comedian Chris Rock, who had performed a set with Chappelle earlier on in the night took to the stage to quip, “was that Will Smith?”

Footage of the brazen attack on the comedian, who became the center of controversy late last year when he made jokes about the transgender community, surfaced on Twitter and YouTube with many mocking the attacker whose arm appeared to have been bent backward by Chappelle’s security when they apprehended him.

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

Further footage also on social media showed Chappelle’s massive security detail surrounding the attacker and getting physical with him.

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with local news that there was “an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 PM and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.”

Since becoming the ire of the transgender community, Dave Chappelle has continued to double down on making jokes about trans activists. In his October 2021 Netflix special, Chappelle stated plainly that “gender is a fact,” and defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling against the attacks by trans activists.

Also in the special, Chappelle declared “I’m team TERF,” which is short of trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a term used to denigrate women who do not subscribe to the idea that men who claim to be women are women.