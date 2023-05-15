Dave Chappelle skewers San Francisco’s downfall, blames woke leadership: ‘what the f*** happened to this place?’

AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Comedian Dave Chappelle didn't pull any punches during his recent performance at the Masonic, where he took aim at San Francisco's ongoing decline, a result of the city's choice of progressively-minded leaders.

According to Gentile's report, Chappelle's comedy has veered towards "transphobia" in recent years, with the comedian seemingly endorsing trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) views, asserting the fixity of gender, and suggesting a conflict between LGBTQ+ and black rights movements.

Chappelle's apparent disillusionment with modern-day San Francisco was described as "crystal clear."

Regarding the city's escalating homelessness issue, Chappelle reportedly posed the question, "What the f*** happened to this place?" The report criticized Chappelle for his humorous take on a real-life incident involving a homeless individual defecating near a restaurant he was dining at in the Bay Area, labeling his commentary as "irresponsible and dangerous."

Gentile suggested that Chappelle, like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, has managed to shield himself from criticism through a blend of "incredible talent and incredible wealth." The report also argued that Chappelle's transgender-related humor was "insensitive" and "just plain lazy," accusing him of resorting to stereotypes over his characteristic sharp wit.

While Gentile complained about Chappelle's repeated use of the transgender community as a "punchline," the sold-out show and copious laughter in the room indicated a disconnect between the writer's perspective and the audience's reception. Despite controversy surrounding his Netflix special "The Closer," which prompted outrage from leftists due to its handling of transgender issues, Chappelle bagged a Grammy award earlier this year for Best Comedy Album.