David Dorn's widow blames BLM and progressives like Soros over husband's murder

The wife of slain St. Louis police officer David Dorn has accused the Black Lives Matter movement and other progressive groups and individuals of dividing America.

In a scathing piece for Fox News on Tuesday, Ann Dorn, who herself is a retired police officer from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, blamed her husband's death on Democrats and radical leftists who are pushing anti-police sentiment through the “Defund the Police” movement.

“Ultimately, David was murdered because the people who are supposed to protect our streets — active-duty police officers — were ordered not to do their jobs. It is clear that the anti-law enforcement sentiment that has been fueled in this country by Democrat and left-wing activist rhetoric has gone too far,” Dorn wrote.

“Yes, there are bad cops out there, but addressing bad policing by ordering no policing at all is not a solution,” she added. “It is extremist, it is dangerous, and it cost my husband his life.”

In the op-ed, Dorn reflected on her 14-year-marriage to David, who was murdered in June 2020 while protecting a pawn shop during the George Floyd riots in St. Louis.

Dorn said that although her husband retired from the police force, he “never retired from serving his community.”

“One of our friends owned a pawn shop, which was only 10 minutes from our house but nearly an hour away from where our friend lived. Because of this, David was the point of contact for the alarm system and would check on the shop whenever the alarm went off. He had been doing this for 30 years,” Dorn said.

Dorn wrote that numerous buildings and businesses were burned and looted as the Black Lives Matter protests converged upon St. Louis. She stated that her husband responded to the alarm at the pawn shop, despite knowing that the city was overrun by violence.

“When he arrived at the shop, David confronted a few of the rioters outside, one of whom was a man named Stephan Cannon. David told them it wasn’t worth it, that there was little of value in the shop that wasn’t tightly locked up. Moments later Cannon shot David in the chest. He bled out on the sidewalk,” the widow said.

“A third rioter live-streamed the entire incident, and we later learned that one of the many viewers who watched David’s murder unfold was David’s eldest grandson,” she said.

Stephan Cannon was found guilty of first-degree murder in July.

Dorn, who compared her husband to a superhero, described the people who killed him as “supervillains,” adding that others like billionaire George Soros and Kamala Harris were just as bad.

“They are people like billionaire George Soros, who use their power and influence to promote extremist politics and fan the flames of division,” Dorn wrote. “They are people like Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised money for the rioters’ bail funds, and the CEOs of prominent companies who blindly gave their support and money to this.”

“If a foreign organization were tied to nationwide rioting in the U.S., we’d probably call it a terrorist organization,” she wrote.

Concluding her remarks, Dorn said that the riots, which led to the death of her husband, who is black, did nothing to help black lives.

“The same year David was killed, over a dozen children were shot in St. Louis, and never once did Black Lives Matter show up. Their lives mattered. Fifty-five businesses were looted or destroyed the night David was murdered, many of them Black-owned,” Dorn wrote. “Their livelihoods mattered. My husband was a Black man who selflessly served his community for over 40 years. His life mattered.”