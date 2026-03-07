David Eby claims ignorance on Bishnoi gang questions, B.C. land claim issues — Rebel Roundtable

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by The National Telegraph's Daniel Bordman to discuss B.C. Premier David Eby’s response to newly surfaced details about the province’s growing wave of extortion-related crimes, particularly after he was pressed on the alleged role of the Bishnoi gang and its purported links to the Indian government.

“There are many published allegations about the Bishnoi group and potential connections with the Indian government,” said Eby. “But what we have information for at a political level, at least in British Columbia, we don’t have information about the Indian government’s involvement in extortion. And certainly if government officials do, I hope it’s forming part of the basis of the police investigation work that’s happening.”

Drea responded with incredulity, expressing disbelief that Premier Eby has conducted no personal investigation into the serious implications these alleged connections could have for the province.

“Let’s not forget this is the former attorney general. This should be right up his alley,” she said, adding that he has demonstrated similar cluelessness on the topic of the Aboriginal land claims currently affecting B.C. “Premier David Eby also claimed he knew nothing about that, yet he sat front row at the signing ceremony for that agreement… Premier David Eby is just pleading the fifth on everything that matters right now, it would seem.”

Daniel added crucial additional context to the activity of the Bishnoi gang in Canada, saying, “Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail in India, and many of the leaders of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are active in Canada. And they have active extradition requests on them from the Indian government. So we accused the Indian government of running an extortion scam through the criminals they’re asking us to export back to their country so that they can put them in jail because they classify them as criminals.”

He went on: “It’s not that there aren’t India-based gangs extorting people in Canada… These aren’t being directed by the Indian government, and, in fact, most of the gangs are Kalistanis who are actively anti-Indian government.”