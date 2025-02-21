David Menzies asks Pierre Poilievre if he'll ban the glorification of terrorism as pro-Hamas protests rage on

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Pierre Poilievre's response to Rebel News journalist David Menzies' question about banning the glorification of terrorism.

Menzies posed the question to the Conservative leader during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday morning. Poilievre previously pledged to deport foreign nationals who commit hate crimes, but as Menzies pointed out, hardly any arrests or prosecutions have actually occurred despite repeated breaches of the criminal code by pro-Hamas protesters.

Since October 7, 2023, following Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrators have seemingly been given permission by authorities to wreak havoc on Canadian streets. Rebel News has documented countless incidents of death threats being uttered, chants for genocide, and illegal encampments at universities.

Rebel reporter David Menzies asks Pierre Poilievre if the Conservatives would revive the Harper-era ban on the glorification of terrorism.



Poilievre says policies will be released during the campaign, adding the Liberals have deeply divided Canadians over the past 10 years. pic.twitter.com/KefCHGsYtj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

Poilievre said that an official position on the matter of banning the glorification of terrorism will be released with the Conservative platform once the election is called.

However, the Conservative leader did outline some measures that he intends on implementing to address the spike in hate crimes an antisemitic violence.

"We will cut off the funds that have gone to antisemitic hate groups and to other hatemongers," he said. "We will pass tough new laws that punish people who vandalize or attack places of worship," Poilievre added.

"We will deport foreign nationals who are in this country that engage in violence or lawbreaking of any kind, including antisemitic violence," he said.

The Conservative leader has made reversing Trudeau's divisive ideology, which focuses on racial, ethnic, and cultural divisions, one of the focal points of his campaign.