David Menzies: Carney has no strategy, no intention of going 'elbows up' with Donald Trump

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 35% tariffs on most Canadian goods, starting August 1. Meanwhile, supposedly "Elbows Up" Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal government are nowhere to be found, enjoying their summer holidays.

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies discussed this latest tariff threat, and Prime Minister Carney’s lackluster performance.

"If I were Mark Carney, even if it was just for optics, I would cancel the vacation. I would recall parliament… Remember, in his own words, the U.S. was an existential threat to Canada," said David. "Mark Carney, the 'Elbows Up'? More like elbows reclined in a beach chair somewhere."

"If you look back, I mean, it took forever for the house to sit in the first place. He took a while to call that," Drea reminded viewers. "He's been going to France too much. Now he's on this mystery vacation that we don't know about, just like the budget. And we're supposed to be battling in this trade war where… he was supposed to be the guy to get us through, and that isn't happening."