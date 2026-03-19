SHEILA GUNN REID | Death is Canada’s “fastest-growing ‘treatment’” — Alberta is putting a stop to that

About this Episode

There’s a statistic that should make every Canadian stop and think. Medical Assistance in Dying — MAID — is now one of the leading causes of death in Canada.

Roughly one out of every twenty deaths in this country now happens through assisted suicide. Just stop and think about that for a second.

In less than a decade since MAID was legalized in 2016, it has expanded so quickly that it now accounts for about 5% of all deaths in Canada.

Belgium and the Netherlands — the countries everyone pointed to during Canada’s assisted-suicide debate — took more than 20 years to reach that level.

Canada did it in about five. That speed alone should make policymakers pause.

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