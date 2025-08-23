David Menzies: Mark Carney trades 'Elbows Up' for 'Knees Down,' drops retaliatory tariffs

This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will be dropping retaliatory tariffs against the United States, reversing his previous “Elbows Up” rhetoric.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: Canada currently has the best trade deal with the United States,” said Prime Minister Carney. “And while it’s different from what he had before, it is still better than that of any other country.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie were joined by Elev8 podcast host Josh Udall and Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet to discuss Carney’s new “Knees Down” tactic.

“Mark Carney was elected mainly because of the… tariff war,” Alexa reminded the audience. “And what we are seeing is that we still don’t have a deal… Now we are seeing tariffs that have increased, we are seeing that inflation is getting worse… So, for the people who actually voted for ‘Elbows Up,’ they should be ‘Elbows Down’ at the moment.”

“I really believe Mark Carney is not sincere,” said David. “I believe Brookfield Asset Management is running Canada. I believe Mark Carney would prefer the U.S. to excel at our expense. Why? Because the lion’s share of his assets in his blind trust are U.S.-based.”