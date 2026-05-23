David Menzies: Regulating U.S. streaming services is not a hill Canada should die on

The CRTC has changed its revenue rules for streaming services, requiring greater investment in Canadian content and potentially creating significant consequences for the largely U.S.-based companies affected by the regulations.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by Tamara Lich to discuss the impact these regulatory changes could have on deepening the Canada–U.S. trade rift.

“I think Mark Carney is deliberately trying to provoke the United States,” said Tamara. “I think we’re also talking about a government that is running out of money, and they’re just going to try and grab onto it wherever they can… And if we’re going to have more Canadian content, what does that mean? More CBC programming?”

“And this is a direct attack on the revenue of these streamers,” added David. “I don’t think it’s going to sit well… Another stupid [hill] to die on, and it’s all about surveillance.”