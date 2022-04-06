D.C. nightclub propped dead rapper's corpse on stage

The Teal Mango

A D.C. nightclub has apologized on Monday after video footage of the body of murdered Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow was seen propped up onstage inside the nightclub whilst mourners danced around him.

Morrow, also known by his stage name, Goonew, was killed during a suspected robbery in Prince George’s County last month.

According to NBC Washington. The commemoration, titled “The Final Show,” had a $40 cover charge to enter the club.

The nightclub, Bliss, issued a statement on social media in response to the negative comments, apologizing to “those who may be upset or offended” about the party and asserting that management “wasn’t made aware of how what would transpire.”

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration,” the nightclub wrote.

Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

However, despite outrage from the public, Morrow’s family told Fox 5 that they participated in the celebration, saying that it was how they wanted to honor his life.

The rapper's mother, Patrice Morrow, said in the interview, “For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us.”

“They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say, and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace,” she said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that would lead to an arrest of a suspect involved in Morrow’s death.