Deal of the Century: Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk how President Trump can harness Alberta's oilsands

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed how President Trump could ink the 'Deal of the Century' by acquiring Alberta's oilsands amid increasing trade tensions with Canada.

While President Trump currently has a 10% tariff imposed on Canadian oil, Ezra explained why a historic 'America First' trade deal could cement U.S. energy security for decades.

"Instead of pushing away the oilsands, pull it close," he said. "Don't tariff it, buy it all. One hundred seventy billion barrels of oil, even if Alberta doubled the production, that's enough oil to take care of all of America's import needs for the next 50 years."

Ezra also explained how the deal could allow for the U.S. military to move assets from the Persian Gulf to another location because there would no longer be a reliance on conflict oil from OPEC countries in the region.

"If you buy all your foreign oil from ethical oil in Canada instead of conflict oil from OPEC, you don't need to have the Fifth Fleet stationed in the Persian Gulf anymore," he said.

"That's a $50 billion a year expense, let alone the risk of human life," Ezra added.

Premier Smith has previously expressed interest in doubling Alberta's oil production and reviving the Keystone KL pipeline project.