YouTube-embed:

On The Ezra Levant Show, Conservative MP Dean Allison told Ezra Levant what his inquiry into COVID vaccine injuries has heard so far and where it is headed next.

Allison said the inquiry heard that doctors were censored. Dr. Charles Hoffe testified that he filled out dozens of injury reports that were sent back, and other doctors stay quiet for fear of losing their licences, Allison said. He believes that is why the roughly 60,000 vaccine injuries the federal government acknowledges could be 10 times higher, or more.

He also called the federal vaccine injury support program a disaster, saying it was set up to acknowledge the injured but left underfunded and hard to reach. Allison credited Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini's freedom of information requests for exposing it, and Rebel News has reported on how little the program has paid out.

Levant said the establishment would like to forget COVID and that he believes the number of injured has been deliberately buried. He also said judges were especially susceptible to the pandemic mania, and that some may now be sobering up.

Over the weekend, Allison took the inquiry to town halls in Grande Prairie, Alta., and the Edmonton area, where he said each drew 200 to 250 people. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces told how injured soldiers were treated, and Allison said some injuries were written off as mental health issues. He believes there is a scandal at National Defence.

Nearly 1,500 people applied to testify at the inquiry, and only 50 could be heard. After about 10 Conservative MPs attended, more than a dozen have asked him to bring the hearings to their communities, Allison said.

Levant asked whether any MP outside the Conservatives has shown interest. Not to his knowledge, Allison said, though more MPs are now meeting injured constituents and posting about it. One witness at the town halls told him, "I thought I was the only one."