Debunked? Alleged leaked Canadian gov memo tells employees to not say 'Let's Go Brandon'

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A printed-out memo allegedly from the Canadian Government— "Shared Services Canada"— went viral over Twitter yesterday, telling employees not to say the phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" or else be fired.

A version of the memo was posted by Peter McCaffrey, President of the Alberta Institute, which allegedly shows a leaked memo from Shared Services Canada. The government agency delivers digital services to the federal government and provides IT services "so federal organizations can deliver digital programs and services that meet Canadian's needs."

Canadian government workers must not say "Let's Go Brandon", or any variation thereof, in any communication.



😂#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kDVpWQkqk3 — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) October 17, 2021

The memo reads, "Specifically, the use of the wording 'Let’s go Brandon' and any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service."

The memo goes on to say that any mention of the phrase by an employee "will be grounds for immediate dismissal without recourse or labour union representation."

The slogan "Let’s go Brandon" is an Internet trend that refers to sporting event attendees across the world, mainly in the United States, chanting "F*** Joe Biden." An NBC Reporter was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at a Nascar event, when the latter chant broke out— however, the NBC reporter claimed the chant was "let's go Brandon," which has since been referred to as a form of damage control.

I reached out for comment from Shared Services Canada, which first replied by asking for an unredacted copy of the letter, and to know which outlet I was writing for.

Following up later in the afternoon, and clarifying in a statement to Rebel News, Shared Services Canada said: "We can confirm this message was not issued by Shared Services Canada and does not reflect departmental policy."