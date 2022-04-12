Deena Hinshaw says Alberta churches were never forced to close — so what about Edmonton's GraceLife?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Following repeated delays, lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) had the chance in court to cross-examine Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, regarding the constitutionality of her province-wide health orders.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed how Dr. Hinshaw said that Alberta churches were never forced to close — despite the government seizing Edmonton's GraceLife church and jailing its pastor.

Commenting on this, Sheila said:

"At one point she kept insisting that her restrictions were used 'sparingly and sparsely,' because that was the phrase she kept using. And she also insisted at one point that churches we're never closed to in-person worship — drastically restricted, but never actually closed. And that was a really untrue thing for her to say, given that while she was on the stand, the anniversary of the one year of the fence going up at GraceLife Church ticked over. And, That was when the church itself was snatched by the government for 90 days, and the congregation, they're driven underground. Their pastor previously had spent 35 days in jail, James Coates, for simply not imposing the government restrictions on a congregation that didn't want them."

