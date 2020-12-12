Deep inside the development of a CURE for COVID | Dr. Bankas reveals his secrets

  • By Ben Bankas
  • December 12, 2020

With a week before vaccine distribution, Dr. Bankas has been scrambling to make the vaccine safe.

However, time is of the essence! 

What’s more important, your health or getting a vaccine!? The answer is always the VACCINE!

Dr. Bankas has been working tirelessly in his underground science lair for nine months to find a cure to this virus, so we can get back to normal. And by normal I mean wearing masks and socially distancing for the rest of our lives!

Happy COVIDing!

Coronavirus Toronto Comedy
