Defacing or decorating? Terry Fox statue in Ottawa draped with flag and sign

In recent days, many mainstream media outlets have tried to discredit the truckers' convoy for freedom movement in Ottawa. Among their arguments are claims that the protesters are either racists or people who are there to cause trouble.

Images of the Terry Fox statue with a Canadian flag, a cap, and a sign that read 'Mandate Freedom' circulated on national news and were described as outrageous and disgraceful. I decided to go and meet the people on the spot to find out what they thought of this so-called disgraceful action.

While there, I realized that most people were not at all outraged or insulted by these decorations. Some demonstrators reminded me that in the past few years, several statues had been vandalized or destroyed and that the media had not tried to incite outrage about it.

What you can feel when you are here is that love still reigns even after the long days spent in the winter cold and that most of the people are peaceful and in harmony with each other — all they want is to have their freedom back!

Dans les derniers jours, plusieurs médias traditionnels ont tenté de discréditer le mouvement des camionneurs du convoi pour la liberté à Ottawa. Parmi leurs arguments, on prétend que les manifestants sont soit des racistes ou des gens qui sont là pour faire du grabuge.

Des images de la statue de Terry Fox arborant un drapeau et casquette canadiens ainsi qu'une affiche où on pouvait lire 'Mandate Freedom' ont circulées dans les médias nationaux et ceux-ci décrivaient le tout comme étant aberrant et disgracieux. J'ai alors décidé d'aller rencontrer les gens sur place pour savoir ce qu'ils pensaient de cette action dite disgracieuse.

Sur place, j'ai réalisé que la plupart des gens n'avaient aucunement été outrés ou insultés par ces décorations. Certains manifestants m'ont rappelé que dans les dernières années, plusieurs statues avaient été vandalisées ou détruites et que pourtant, les médias n'avaient pas crié au scandale pour autant.

Ce qu'on peut ressentir en étant sur place, c'est que l'amour règne encore même après les longues journées passées au froid hivernal et que la majorité des gens présents sont la pacifiquement et en harmonie entre eux — tout ce qu'ils désirent, c'est de retrouver leur liberté!