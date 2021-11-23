'Defaming my character': Kyle Rittenhouse calls out Joe Biden for falsely labelling him a 'white supremacist'

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kyle Rittenhouse has a message for Joe Biden’s remarks suggesting the teenager is a “white supremacist.”

Last year, Joe Biden, who was then running against former President Donald Trump for the position, shared a campaign ad in which he described Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.”

“Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement,” Rittenhouse said during his Monday night interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“That’s not a small thing to be called that,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson replied.

“No, it’s, it’s actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s actually quite hysterical how nobody can go back and look at the facts of the case. ‘He crossed state lines,’ false. ‘He’s a white supremacist,’ false. None of that is true. And the lies that they can just get away with spreading is just sickening. And it’s a disgrace to this country.”

Kyle Rittenhouse's message to President Biden:



"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement."



"It's actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that." pic.twitter.com/3pskxUWYyV — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) November 23, 2021

The Hill provided context for the claim that Biden referred to Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.”

Carlson and Rittenhouse were apparently referencing a video cited by defenders of the teen that was tweeted by Biden in September during the presidential race last year, which featured a clip from a debate between Biden and former president Trump. During the debate, Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was “willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.” The clip shows Trump responding by condemning what he called political violence “from the left wing” before telling members of the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Biden said in the tweet accompanying the video. Rittenhouse’s picture was also featured in Biden’s video.

In the same interview, Rittenhouse said that his legal team was in the process of pursuing individuals who defamed him in the media, telling Carlson that his lawyers are “taking care” of holding them to account for their defamatory statements about his character.

“So, I’m hoping one day there will be some, there’ll be accountability for their actions that they did,” Rittenhouse said.

On Friday, a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of murder over two fatal shootings and the wounding of another during riots last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as reported by Rebel News.