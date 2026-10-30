Defence committed $695 million for stockpile ammunition and had received none by March 31

National Defence committed $695 million in 2025-26 from a $9.2 billion, 13-year fund meant to rebuild the military's strategic ammunition stockpile, and had yet to receive any ammunition from those commitments by March 31, the end of the fiscal year, Auditor General Karen Hogan reported on Thursday.

The audit, one of nine tabled in the House of Commons on October 29, concluded that "National Defence did not manage its ammunition to meet its regular-use and strategic stockpile needs." It found "significant gaps existed between required and actual inventory levels for strategic stockpile ammunition," and that the department's assessment of what the stockpile needed "was not based on comprehensive analyses to demonstrate that all operational requirements had been considered."

Averaged over the last three fiscal years, the report says, the Canadian Armed Forces groups, including the army, air force and navy, used only 56 per cent of the regular-use ammunition assigned to them, and "National Defence did not assess why ammunition went unused."

The auditor says the department's inventory records are unreliable. "As at March 31, 2026, 31% of locations where National Defence holds ammunition inventory had not completed their required annual ammunition count, representing $656 million in ammunition inventory overdue for counting," the report says. The inventory was valued at $2.6 billion at that date.

For the 15 regular-use ammunition contracts the auditors reviewed, delivery took an average of almost 19 months from signature to final receipt. The report records that as of March 2026 the department judged the Canadian Armed Forces' readiness to meet NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) commitments "well below target," with ammunition among the contributing shortfalls.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said: "The entire auditor general report on ammunition tells us that we have progress to make, and we're making it," and "We accept and embrace all of those recommendations." National Defence and Public Services and Procurement Canada agreed with every recommendation, with target dates through 2028-29 where dates were given. The report names no individual official responsible for the stockpile assessment or the overdue counts.

The department has not finished counting $656 million of the $2.6 billion in ammunition it already owns, and the stockpile it is paying to rebuild has gaps the auditor calls significant.