WATCH: Defence Minister Perrin Beatty on the proposed creation of the Emergencies Act – November 16, 1987

Perrin Beatty spoke to the House of Commons during the second reading of Bill C-77, legislation to enact the Emergencies Act.

  • Rebel Wire
  • February 16, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

Defence Minister Perrin Beatty speaks in the House of Commons on November 16, 1987, as MPs begin the second reading of Bill C-77, legislation to enact the Emergencies Act. The new act, intended to replace the War Measures Act, proposed security measures to be invoked during national emergencies.

Beatty was the Progressive Conservative MP for Wellington—Grey—Dufferin—Simcoe.

Canada news Emergencies Act
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
convoy reporting campaign redirect
  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

WATCH NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.