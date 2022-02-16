WATCH: Defence Minister Perrin Beatty on the proposed creation of the Emergencies Act – November 16, 1987

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Defence Minister Perrin Beatty speaks in the House of Commons on November 16, 1987, as MPs begin the second reading of Bill C-77, legislation to enact the Emergencies Act. The new act, intended to replace the War Measures Act, proposed security measures to be invoked during national emergencies.

Beatty was the Progressive Conservative MP for Wellington—Grey—Dufferin—Simcoe.