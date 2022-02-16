WATCH: Defence Minister Perrin Beatty on the proposed creation of the Emergencies Act – November 16, 1987
Perrin Beatty spoke to the House of Commons during the second reading of Bill C-77, legislation to enact the Emergencies Act.
Defence Minister Perrin Beatty speaks in the House of Commons on November 16, 1987, as MPs begin the second reading of Bill C-77, legislation to enact the Emergencies Act. The new act, intended to replace the War Measures Act, proposed security measures to be invoked during national emergencies.
Beatty was the Progressive Conservative MP for Wellington—Grey—Dufferin—Simcoe.
- By Mocha Bezirgan
