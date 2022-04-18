'Defund the Police' advocate Cori Bush spent more than $300,000 on private security

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, an avid supporter of the “defund the police” movement, has spent more than $300,000 on private security, campaign finance documents show.

A list of itemized expenditures from Cori Bush for Congress on the Federal Election Commission website shows that Bush spent $70,489 on “Security Services” — including $50,489 to Peace Security, $15,000 to Cortney Merritts, and $5,000 to Nathaniel Davis. The expenditures — which occurred during the first quarter of 2022 — add to the $233,663 that Bush spent on security services in 2021, the Daily Wire reported.

Bush spent a total of $304,152 on security over the past election cycle, Fox News reported.

The progressive lawmaker was chastised for her security expenditures last August in an interview with CBS News.

“You faced some criticism in recent weeks over your push to defund the police,” one host asked the Congresswoman. “Campaign records show that you spent roughly $70,000 on private security, and some critics say that move is hypocritical. What’s your response to those critics?”

“I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life,” Bush replied.

“And I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here, to do the work. So suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen; we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.”

Cori Bush: I’m going to make sure I have private security but defunding the police needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/6jbv4HLlGs — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 5, 2021

The Daily Wire reported:

Bush’s campaign spent $54,120.92 between April and June for “security services” to a firm called RS&T Security Consulting. She also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services” over the same period. She has spent over $100,000 on private security so far this year. According to a recent report from the Daily Caller released earlier this year, other “Squad” members also spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on private security. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $24,279.13 for “security” on January 25, as well as $3,986.60 for “security services” on January 19 and $849.22 on February 2. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spent $3,103.61 for her personal security, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) spent $4,186.75.

Conservatives were quick to point out Bush’s hypocrisy over her messaging, with former Congressman Joe Walsh writing on Twitter, “This is really bad messaging. She represents a district in which violent crime is a daily worry for her constituent. If I were one of her constituents, I’d have some questions for her.”

Arkansaw Sen. Tom Cotton also wrote on social media that “President Biden takes his marching orders from this defund-the-police radical,” referring to Bush.

Bush’s calls to defund the police come as violent crime continues to skyrocket across Democrat-controlled cities, with violent crime reaching new all-time-highs.