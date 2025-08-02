Deliberate trade deal sabotage? Rebel Roundtable reacts to Carney's Palestine statement

On July 30, the day before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline, Prime Minister Mark Carney sparked controversy with the release of an official recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution,” Prime Minister Carney posted to X, “an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state, living side-by-side with the State of Israel in peace and security.”

President Trump expressed his disappointment in the statement on Truth Social, writing, “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, independent journalists Chris Dacey and Élie Cantin-Nantel joined David Menzies and Drea Humphrey to discuss the statement—and the political backlash.

“I think the reason for the timing is likely because France and the UK did it, and… Liberals love the current thing, they love to be trendy,” said Élie Cantin-Nantel. “The whole premise for re-electing the Liberals after ten years, where almost every single metric was in the negative, was that Mark Carney was going to stand up [to] Trump and get Canada out of a bad situation… So far, that has not been the case.”

“It’s like that saying, ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ They have to sort of fabricate something to deflect and distract from what a train wreck ‘Carnival’ Carney has been so far,” said Drea Humphrey.