Deloitte signed 45 federal contracts worth nearly $50 million between April and September, and 15 of them, worth $10.8 million, were sole-sourced or drew only one bid.

That is a Rebel News count of contracts dated April 1 to September 30, 2026, that name a Deloitte firm as the vendor in Ottawa's proactive disclosure of contracts for the first half of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The largest of the uncontested deals is a $4,165,805 "computer services" contract that Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) signed with Deloitte LLP on July 10. The government record marks it non-competitive with one bid and notes, "This contract was sole-sourced."

It is a task-authorization contract, so the record adds that the final amount "is contingent on the number of task authorizations issued and may be less than the amount proactively disclosed."

The other 14 contracts without a rival bid include:

a $1,658,434 information technology contract with Global Affairs Canada

seven IT consulting contracts with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the largest worth $1,049,743

a $422,200 sole-sourced contract with the Immigration and Refugee Board

a $248,815 sole-sourced management consulting contract with Natural Resources Canada, signed September 15

four small audit contracts at Fisheries and Oceans and the Office of the Auditor General

Deloitte's single biggest contract in the period was competitive. The Canada Border Services Agency signed a $24.86 million IT contract on April 1 that drew two bids. The RCMP's $7.6 million deal for firearms licensing software also drew two bids, as Rebel News reported in October. Global Affairs Canada alone signed 17 Deloitte contracts over the six months.

The contracts landed as the Carney government says it is cutting back on outside help. In its April 28 Spring Economic Update, Ottawa promised to cut spending on external management and other consulting by 20 per cent over three years, saving $450 million in 2027-28. On November 9, the Canadian Press reported that Ottawa spent $19 billion on external consultants last year "despite a promise to cut back on its use of outside contractors."

The minister responsible for PSPC is Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement. The PSPC record names a contracting officer as the buyer, but none of the records say who approved the sole-source awards.