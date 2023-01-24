Dem. House Whip Katherine Clark condemns ‘violence against everyone' following arrest of her trans child

Rep. Katherine Clark, the House Democratic Whip and second highest-ranking House Democrat, has issued a statement condemning “violence against everyone” as her child was arraigned on Monday for allegedly assaulting a police officer in a violent Antifa riot in Boston.

"I condemn violence against everyone, whether that is against police or against community members as a result of any person or government entity," Clark told reporters at an unrelated event in Boston on Monday.

Clark’s statement comes days after her child, Jared “Riley” Dowell, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, vandalizing property, tagging property, vandalizing a historic marker/monument, and resisting arrest.

As reported by Rebel News, the transgender daughter of Katherine M. Clark, was arrested and charged by the Boston Police Department during a violent Antifa riot in Boston in response to the police-involved fatal shooting of an Antifa militant in Atlanta earlier that week.

Boston PD stated that upon arrival at the scene “officers observed an individual defacing a monument with spray paint". The tagging read ‘NO COP CITY’ and ‘ACAB'.

During the arrest of Jared Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill.

The arrest came after prosecutors alleged that Dowell flailed their arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest them for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend. A spray paint can was allegedly found in their backpack, as well as paint on their hands and jacket. Dowell was released on a $500 bail and is due to return to court on April 19.

At an unrelated event in Watertown, MA on Monday afternoon, Clark elaborated on her statements, saying that she trusts the legal system to provide an equitable and fair outcome in this case.

"I love all my children and Riley dearly. But this is a difficult time in that cycle of joy and pain of being a parent," Clark said, Fox News reported. "I have full trust in the legal system. This case is before it, and I have confidence that there will be an equitable and fair outcome."