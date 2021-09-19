“Democracy is dead” in Canada? Viva Frei joins Westmount candidate kicked from debate for being unvaccinated
During a debate in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, Christian Heritage Party candidate Geofryde Wandji was kicked out, and the only candidate to object was Mr. David Freiheit (aka Viva Frei).
During the debate in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, a scandalous event occurred.
Christian Heritage Party candidate Geofryde Wandji was escorted out of the room by two people.
The only candidate to have reacted to the scene was Mr. David Freiheit (aka Viva Frei), who was there running for the People’s Party of Canada.
At the very start of the event, few or no people were asked for proof of vaccination to attend the debate. It was once all the candidates were seated that two security guards (a man and a woman) approached Mrs. Wandji and told her that they had heard that she had entered without having shown her proof of vaccine, and whether that was true.
According to Geofryde, the organizers targeted her, in relation to the values of the left.
Geofryde remains in shock at having experienced vaccine discrimination in Canada. This story unfortunately represents not only her, but other candidates across the country who were disqualified from their debate for lack of their vaccine proof.
Is democracy non-essential? Or is it only given to the vaccinated?
This story is worth hearing and sharing.
- By Ezra Levant
