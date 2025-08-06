Democracy is supposed to be about discourse and debate — this is not the case in the City of Pickering

Pickering City Councillor Lisa Robinson is the lone dissenting voice on council.

David Menzies
  |   August 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

When we think of the City of Pickering located just east of Toronto, we are reminded of a line from the song, Home on the Range. And that line is: “Where seldom is heard a discouragin’ word.”

Which is to say, Mayor Kevin Ashe and his minions on council have zero tolerance for contrarian viewpoints. And even though a democracy is supposed to embrace discussion and debate, such is not the case in Pickering.

Case in point: Pickering City Councillor Lisa Robinson is the lone dissenting voice on council.

But get this: Robinson’s defiance has resulted in an enormous economic penalty. Which is to say, she has been fined four times, each fine being three months’ salary.

That means Robinson has been stripped of her entire annual salary! Just for being contrarian? Just for espousing wrong-thought? Well, yes…

This is clearly a political vendetta against Lisa Robinson, who is a single mother that can ill-afford such economic penalization.

Robinson dropped by Rebel News headquarters to discuss how Pickering under Mayor Ashe doesn’t seem to be a city in the Dominion of Canada, but rather, a municipality in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea…

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.