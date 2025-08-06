Democracy is supposed to be about discourse and debate — this is not the case in the City of Pickering

When we think of the City of Pickering located just east of Toronto, we are reminded of a line from the song, Home on the Range. And that line is: “Where seldom is heard a discouragin’ word.”

Which is to say, Mayor Kevin Ashe and his minions on council have zero tolerance for contrarian viewpoints. And even though a democracy is supposed to embrace discussion and debate, such is not the case in Pickering.

Case in point: Pickering City Councillor Lisa Robinson is the lone dissenting voice on council.

But get this: Robinson’s defiance has resulted in an enormous economic penalty. Which is to say, she has been fined four times, each fine being three months’ salary.

That means Robinson has been stripped of her entire annual salary! Just for being contrarian? Just for espousing wrong-thought? Well, yes…

This is clearly a political vendetta against Lisa Robinson, who is a single mother that can ill-afford such economic penalization.

Robinson dropped by Rebel News headquarters to discuss how Pickering under Mayor Ashe doesn’t seem to be a city in the Dominion of Canada, but rather, a municipality in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea…