Democracy — or dictatorship? MPP Belinda Karahalios is frog-marched out of the Ontario legislature!

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On Tuesday morning, Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios was removed from the Ontario legislature by Speaker of the House (and former colleague) Ted Arnott. Apparently Mr. Arnott considers Ms. Karahalios to be the modern day version of Typhoid Mary, and thus, poses a clear and present danger to all of the (doubled-vaccinated) MPPs in the house.

You see, in November, Belinda publicly announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms were very mild and she made a full recovery within a few days.

On Dec. 7, Belinda made it through the Queen’s Park security screening area without any issues. But once she took her seat in the house, Arnott quickly stopped proceedings and asked her to exit the legislature.

According to media reports, Arnott stated: “The member for Cambridge is obviously in the precinct and in the chamber at the present time in contravention of the current COVID-19 screening protocols that have been adopted by the legislature and I must now ask the member to withdraw from the chamber and leave the precinct”

The co-founder of the New Blue Party refused to leave, stating: “The rules that you’ve set out is proof of double-vaccination or proof of negative rapid antigen test, which I was able to provide this morning.”

Arnott, however, stated she must remain out of the legislature for 90 days. Belinda was then frog-marched out by security — similar to what happens to certain elected officials in police states and banana republics.

But did Belinda really pose a health risk? Or was Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government terrified to hear impolite questions emanating from Belinda?

After all, Belinda was kicked out the PC caucus in July 2021 after voting against a government bill that grants it powers to extend or amend various emergency orders for up to two years.

Within an hour of her expulsion from the house due to so-called “safety” reasons, Belinda dropped by Rebel News headquarters and joined Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies on our daily livestream. It’s an interview you won’t want to miss.