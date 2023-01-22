Democrat House Minority Whip’s trans daughter arrested for assaulting police at violent Boston Antifa riot

WEF Reports 2023 Rebel News is sending a team of SEVEN reporters, videographers and producers led by our fearless Rebel Commander Ezra Levant to Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 to cover the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting. Please donate to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee! World Economic Forum E-transfer (Canada):

Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark’s transgender daughter was arrested and charged during a violent Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Jared Dowell, 23, was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti and tagging, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston PD stated that upon arrival at the scene “officers observed an individual defacing a monument with spray paint". The tagging read ‘NO COP CITY’ and ‘ACAB'.

During the arrest of Jared Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill.

While interfering with the arrest of Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Dowell was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to Boston Police.

Officer Physically Assaulted During Arrest in Downtown Boston https://t.co/NZdgD9dGYQ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 22, 2023

Dowell, a biological male who also goes by the name “Riley” is the transgender daughter of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark.

Clark posted about Dowell’s arrest on Twitter on Sunday evening and wrote, “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.”

Adding, “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.



This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

The Boston Antifa riot was in response to the police-involved fatal shooting of an Antifa militant in Atlanta earlier this week.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed by police after he allegedly shot a Georgia state trooper during an operation to clear “Cop City,” an Antifa autonomous zone built on the construction grounds of Atlanta’s new police department, according to The Post Millennial.

The Trooper was shot in the stomach and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).On Saturday night, black bloc Antifa rioted in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia to avenge the death of their comrade.

They torched police vehicles, engaged in mass property destruction, and marched with explosives, according to Atlanta PD.