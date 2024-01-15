Democrat Sen. Manchin calls border crisis the nation's most serious issue, pushes Biden to address it

“Now, this is the second week,” he continued. “This is the greatest crisis we’re facing right now is the border, and it’s dangerous. And if Congress cannot do its job, because the perfect is the enemy of the good, it’s just not perfect enough for the Democrats or Republicans, or it’s gone too far or not far enough, the president has to step forward and declare an emergency. I don’t believe there should be any more paroles at the border until we can get a handle on what’s going on. And it is – it’s just extremely bad right now.”