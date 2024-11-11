'Democrats listened to their own propaganda': Washington reacts to Trump's return

Well folks, Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidential election. Do you kind of feel, I don't know, maybe a little unburdened by what has been? Which is to say, Vice President Kamala Harris will not carry on the Democrats' agenda for the next four years.

While we were in Washington, D.C., in the hours after the election, we travelled to Lafayette Square to hear what the locals thought of the election results. With D.C. being such a heavily Democratic area, we suspected there might be a lot of unhappy campers hanging around.

“I think the Democrats listened to their own propaganda and didn't notice anything outside of their little bubble,” one man donning a Babylon Bee t-shirt said. Another Trump supporter we spoke to was happy with the results but was quick to note he wasn't from the area.

“It's just time to love now,” a woman sporting an artsy mask and playing a tambourine said. “Fear brought us here, hate brought us here, hate brings more hate. Hate brings more fear. It's time to love, time to make music, time to dance.”

For Harris supporters, it wasn't such a good day.

“I am beyond sad. I am in a state of shock that half of the American public would back a convicted felon,” one woman said, as she trotted out a tired trop from 2016 about giving Trump the nuclear codes.

When asked about President Joe Biden's mental acuity and handling of the nuclear codes, she neglected that the 81-year-old Biden is still in charge. Another individual said Harris's failure to distance herself from President Biden's policies hindered her performance in the seven crucial swing states — which Trump swept.

“I never thought (Harris) helped herself when she just started laughing,” shared an English tourist visiting the U.S. capital. “This has been the election of all elections, it's an election for the free world. Personally, I breathed a massive sigh of relief (after Trump won).”

With the results now behind us, Kamala Harris has become unburdened with her dream of becoming the next U.S. president. Instead, she'll have to resume the burden of simply returning to her role as vice-president in a lame duck administration on its way out.