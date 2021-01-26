Democrats trying to undermine constitutional freedoms are more dangerous “domestic enemies” than Capitol mob, says Tulsi Gabbard

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has stepped up her efforts to condemn the progressive left for its vilification of conservative supporters of former President Trump. In a statement released on Tuesday, Gabbard declared that Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff, former CIA Director John Brennan and the leaders of Big Tech are more dangerous than the so-called “domestic enemies” under attack from the left.

In a video thread posted on Twitter, Gabbard denounced the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but warned that efforts to combat such activities pose a greater danger to American civil liberties.

"The mob who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country," Gabbard said. "But let’s be clear, the John Brennan's [sic], Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies — and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol."

The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are... pic.twitter.com/Q3VssCiz5l — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

In 2019, Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, introduced a bill that would define a new statute for a federal offense of domestic terrorism. Presently, there are no statutes for domestic terrorism in the United States. Violent crimes committed by so-called domestic terrorists are charged under existing laws allowing for the prosecution of criminal suspects.

Fox News reports that another 2019 bill sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin calls for the Justice Department, FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to establish offices to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity.”

In addition to legislative efforts in Congress to create a federal offense of domestic terrorism, Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook have taken unilateral action to censor “dangerous speech” in the name of public safety, including suspending former president Trump from their platforms.

Gabbard asked Biden and lawmakers across the political spectrum not to allow measures that would infringe upon civil liberties in the name of security.

“President Biden, I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril,” she said.