Denmark and Norway tighten border with Sweden amid rise of criminal migrant gangs
The border measures are aimed at curbing cross-border violence and gang activity.
Denmark has implemented border controls along its frontier with Sweden after Danish authorities described an influx of criminal activity originating from across the Öresund strait.
Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard has been vocal about the motivations behind this policy shift. "We do not want Swedish circumstances in Denmark," Hummelgaard stated, referring to the social tensions and integration challenges that have plagued Sweden in recent years, Remix News reports.
The Danish police have reported a troubling trend of criminals recruiting gang members and even child soldiers from Sweden to conduct illegal activities on Danish soil. This cross-border criminal activity has manifested in several recent incidents, including the arrest of two young Swedish gangsters for attempted murder in Copenhagen, and two separate shootings carried out by Swedish youths who had crossed into Denmark.
Hummelgaard expressed grave concern over these developments, saying, "This is deeply unacceptable. It is deeply unacceptable that Swedes and people living in Sweden are committing serious crimes in Denmark."
The impact of this cross-border crime is not limited to Denmark. Norway has also reported the presence of Swedish criminal gangs in all of its police districts. Kristin Kvigne, head of the Norwegian National Investigation Agency, voiced apprehension about the potential escalation of violence and the adoption of Swedish criminal methods by Norwegian offenders.
"There is a fear that Norwegian criminals are copying the methods of Swedish criminals, such as recruiting very young people," Kvigne told Norwegian national radio.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.