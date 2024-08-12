Denmark and Norway tighten border with Sweden amid rise of criminal migrant gangs

Hummelgaard expressed grave concern over these developments, saying, "This is deeply unacceptable. It is deeply unacceptable that Swedes and people living in Sweden are committing serious crimes in Denmark."

The impact of this cross-border crime is not limited to Denmark. Norway has also reported the presence of Swedish criminal gangs in all of its police districts. Kristin Kvigne, head of the Norwegian National Investigation Agency, voiced apprehension about the potential escalation of violence and the adoption of Swedish criminal methods by Norwegian offenders.

"There is a fear that Norwegian criminals are copying the methods of Swedish criminals, such as recruiting very young people," Kvigne told Norwegian national radio.