Department of Justice claims no records in Trudeau minister's participation of 'Online Harms' roundtable

Solicitor General Arif Virani's department claimed, in a response to a Rebel News access filing, that no internal records existed on his attendance at a partisan Rideau Hall roundtable on censorship.

Canada's Justice Ministry claims no records in Solicitor General Arif Virani's participation of an 'online harms' roundtable. 

However, a separate access filing into the public Health Agency of Canada admits an abundance of internal documents related to Teresa Tam's involvement in the same event.

The heavily partisan roundtable hosted by Governor General Mary Simon violated the long-standing convention of the GG remaining nonpartisan at all times. In attendance were notable online crybillies like transgender activist Fae Johnstone, the Public Agency Health Agency's Theresa Tam, unemployed journalist Rachel Gilmore, and Justice Minister Arif Virani, whose department is behind the Online Harms bill.

The odious piece of censorship legislation would make it a criminal offence to hurting someone's feelings and make 'hate speech' punishable with life in prison. It could precipitate upwards of $20,000 in fines, and grant anonymity to the accuser.

Virani's department claimed in a response to a Rebel News access filing that no internal records existed on his attendance at the event, suggesting his presence at Rideau Hall, for a partisan roundtable, was merely coincidental.

However, the Public Health Agency of Canada responded to a similar Rebel News access filing that so many documents existed that the department would require an additional 105 days to fulfill the request to turn over records.

