Deplatforming only proves the conspiracy theory to be correct

This episode originally aired on November 14, 2022.

Tonight Ezra Levant goes over comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. Chapelle is, of course, no stranger to controversy and they've tried to cancel him for years.

In the opener, Chappelle joked that early in his career he learned there are two words in the English language you should never put together – “the” and “Jews”.

“I’ve never heard anyone do good after they said that,” Chappelle said during SNL.

His remarks come off the back of even more controversial statements from entertainer Ye (formerly Kanye West) and recently cancelled basketballer Kyrie Irving.

While the media party are quick to brand them all as anti-Semites, Chapelle's bit was probably the funniest, most honest comedy in decades and it's been a while since SNL landed jokes that are both funny and clever.

Ezra remarks on the sensitivity of questions about Jewish influence and the importance of engaging with other points of view instead of feeding into racial stereotypes.

GUEST: Katie Daviscourt on Arizona voting.